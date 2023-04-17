Princess Kate ‘eaten up’ over lack of private goodbye to late Queen as ‘resentment’ for Meghan builds

Princess Kate is reported to have been “eaten up” after being left unable to say a final goodbye to the late Queen in person ahead of her death.

The nation was left in mourning back in September 2022 when Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away aged 96. Following the news of her decline in health, Royal Family members rushed to the Queen’s deathbed at Balmoral, including Charles and Camilla.

But one royal who was not present to say her goodbyes to her was Kate. And now it has been claimed that she “resents” Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle for not being able to have her final moments with the sovereign.

Kate and Meghan were not in Scotland when the Queen died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate feels ‘resentment towards Meghan’ over Queen’s death

According one expert, Kate reportedly had to stay in England so that Meghan wouldn’t travel to Balmoral with Harry. Royal biographer Robert Jobson has claimed in his latest book that King Charles ordered both wives to stay behind. It’s claimed he thought it was “not appropriate” for them to attend.

As a result, Prince William joined his father and other members of the immediate family to be with the Queen. Prince Harry scrambled to Scotland to see his grandmother but failed to reach the estate before she passed away. However, according to Robert, because of her relationship with the Queen, Kate was not happy she was forced to stay away from Balmoral.

The Queen sadly passed away last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate and Meghan ‘not allowed to visit Queen’

In his book, Our King Charles III, Robert writes: “Harry was insisting Meghan travel with him to Scotland as the Queen’s life ebbed away. But the King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen.”

That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan.

He also claimed that Charles asked William not to bring Kate as, “if Catherine doesn’t come, Meghan can’t either, it’s not appropriate for wives to attend”.

Robert went on to allege: “Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan.”

ED has reached out to Kensington and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Meghan is set to stay in the States while Harry is at the coronation (Credit: Netflix)

Harry to attend coronation without Meghan

The revelation comes after it was finally revealed whether Prince Harry and Meghan would be attending the coronation.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation. However, Meghan will not. Instead, she will be remaining at home in the US with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” the palace said in a statement. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they then added.

Kate Middleton ‘prevented’ Meghan from attending coronation

Now, according to a royal author, Meghan’s decision not to attend the coronation is apparently down to Kate.

According to Tom Bower – author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors – Kate “prevented” Meghan from attending. He said that this is something Brits should be “grateful” for. Tom made the claims during a chat with Nigel Farage on GB News on Wednesday, April 12.

“I guess, in the end, it probably is the right thing, is it not, that Harry attends his father’s coronation?” Farage asked.

“Well, I think it’s an ugly compromise,” Tom replied. “I think that we must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, I think, prevented Meghan coming. And said she wouldn’t have her there, under any circumstances,” he alleged.

Read more: Secret sign Zara and Mike Tindall are ‘enjoying life as part of new Fab Four’ with Will and Kate

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.