Meghan Markle isn’t attending the coronation with husband Prince Harry, and a royal author has claimed Kate, Princess of Wales ‘prevented’ her from coming.

The royal author then went on to claim that Brits should be “grateful” that the Duchess of Sussex isn’t attending the historic event.

Harry and Meghan’s coronation attendance has been revealed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle coronation decision revealed

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 12) it was finally revealed whether Prince Harry and Meghan would be attending the coronation.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation.

However, Meghan will not. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will be remaining at home in the US with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” the palace said in a statement.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they then added.

Kate ‘prevented’ Meghan from attending, according to a royal expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate ‘prevented’ Meghan from attending coronation

Now, according to a royal author, Meghan’s decision not to attend the coronation is apparently down to Kate.

According to Tom Bower – author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors – Kate “prevented” Meghan from attending. He said that this is something Brits should be “grateful” for. Tom made the claims during a chat with Nigel Farage on GB News yesterday (Wednesday, April 12).

It’s an ugly compromise.

“I guess, in the end, it probably is the right thing, is it not, that Harry attends his father’s coronation?” Farage asked.

“Well, I think it’s an ugly compromise,” Tom replied. “I think that we must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, I think, prevented Meghan coming and said she wouldn’t have her there, under any circumstances.”

Tom Bower made the claims on GB News (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Royal author slams Meghan

Tom then continued, alleging that Kate said that if Meghan does come, she “has to sit at the back”. He then continued, saying: “But for the royal family, I do think Harry’s presence is constitutionally important.”

“The question is, what his role will be when he gets to London,” he then said. “I think the arguments over the last few days have been very much to minimise his presence in the [Westminster] Abbey.”

Nigel then asked whether Meghan not being there makes it “easier” for Harry to appear on the balcony, despite not being a working royal. “Well, in theory yes, but in practice, I think it would be terrible if Charles did that,” Tom said.

“Because, if you have Harry on the balcony, he’ll have to have Prince Andrew on the balcony. And to have two renegade princes in front of the public like that would be a very bad start to King Charles’ reign,” he then said.

Kensington Palace declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Read more: ‘Signal’ Prince Harry is giving with coronation announcement as he’s set to return to UK alone

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know