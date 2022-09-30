Princess Kate has revealed the one aspect to school life that Prince George is struggling with.

George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis officially started at their new school Lambrook earlier this month.

Princess Kate George is struggling at school

The nine-year-old royals has recently joined year five. Sister Charlotte has joined year three, and Louis now attends the reception class in the pre-prep.

However, during a recent visit to Wales alongside Prince William, Kate let slip a skill that son George hasn’t quite mastered yet for his new school.

Kate revealed what George is struggling with at new school (Credit: Splash News)

Kate opened up about George and his school

Crowds of people gathered to see the royal couple this week, as the two visited Holyhead in Wales.

It was their first visit since receiving their new Prince and Princess of Wales titles.

While talking to school children, Kate revealed she’s been helping George learn something that is essential for his new school.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales earlier this week (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Kate admits ‘I’m having to teach George out to do it’

Noticing one boy was wearing a tie, she asked: “Do you tie your own tie?”

The little boy responded, telling her that he did, according to Hello!.

Kate then added: “Well done you. I’ve been teaching George because he has got to wear a tie now for school, so I’m having to teach him how to do it.

“But well done, you’ve done a good job with your tie. Nice to meet you.”

I’ve been teaching George because he has got to wear a tie now for school, so I’m having to teach him how to do it.

George apparently said ‘my dad will be king so you better watch out’ (Credit: Cover Images)

George said ‘My dad will be king’

It comes as Prince George reportedly told school pals ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’

An author is claiming the young royal is fully aware that one day he himself is expected to be King.

But it seems William and Kate are keen to approach his future role with a relatively light touch.

However, like many children of his age, George also reportedly relies on his perception of his parents to assert himself at school.

Correspondent Katie Nicholl has reportedly claimed: “They [William and Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit. But they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.”

She went on: “George understands he will one day be King. And as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: ‘My dad will be King so you better watch out.’”

It is not entirely clear when George may have said the words attributed to him. But some reports speculate it was while he attended the £19,000-a-year London prep school Thomas’s Battersea.

