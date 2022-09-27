Prince George told school pals ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’

Prince George is aware of his royal destiny and had a devastating comeback for his school pals, a new report claims.

The nine year old is second in line to the throne after his father Prince William.

According to reports, George‘s unique upbringing is intended to ensure he is not overwhelmed by the expectations of his future.

But it also means he can trump friends at school with the ultimate royal version of ‘my dad is bigger than your dad’!

Prince George reportedly had a cheeky comeback for school pals (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince George’s royal upbringing

George attended last Monday’s (September 19) state funeral for his great-grandmother the Queen, alongside his parents and sister Princess Charlotte.

Reports prior to the funeral suggested his presence had been recommended by courtiers as a symbol of the monarchy’s future.

Now an author is claiming the young royal is fully aware that one day he himself is expected to be King.

But it seems William and Kate are keen to approach his future role with a relatively light touch.

However, like many children of his age, George also reportedly relies on his perception of his parents to assert himself at school.

Prince George is apparently aware of his royal destiny (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘My dad will be King’

Correspondent Katie Nicholl has reportedly claimed: “They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit. But they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.”

George understands he will one day be King.

She went on: “George understands he will one day be King. And as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: ‘My dad will be King so you better watch out.'”

It is not entirely clear when George may have said the words attributed to him. But some reports speculate it was while he attended the £19,000-a-year London prep school Thomas’s Battersea.

And it seems unlikely – even at such an exclusive school – that many of his school pals could better that!

Prince George, seven-year-old Charlotte, and Prince Louis, four, now attend Lambrook in Berkshire.

Prince George and his younger siblings are likely to rule the playground! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When did Prince George learn his will be King?

According to reports, George learned he will one day likely be King a couple of years ago.

Author Robert Lacey wrote in his updated book Battle of Brothers that George discovered his fate around his seventh birthday.

His parents reportedly chose not to discuss it before then to ensure George had a “normal family upbringing”.

Mr Lacey wrote: “Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself.

“But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve.”

He went on: “William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son ‘a normal family upbringing’, enabling the monarchy ‘to stay relevant and keep up with modern times’.”

