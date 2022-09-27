Kate Middleton made a touching nod to Princess Diana as she and Prince William visited Wales today (Tuesday September 27).

The new Princess of Wales was in Anglesey with her husband following the end of mourning for the late Queen.

While national mourning concluded the day after the state funeral, royal mourning continued until today.

During that time members of the royal family are expected to wear black, which has been observed.

Now Kate – who is also now the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Duchess of Cambridge – has emerged from mourning in a bright coat which is believed to also pay tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Prince William and Kate were by officials in Wales today (Credit: YouTube)

Kate and William visit Wales

It was a return home of sorts for the Waleses’ today, as they lived on the Isle of Anglesey after they married. He served as a helicopter pilot for the RAF at the time.

They lived in a farmhouse called Bordogan Hall, reportedly renting the property for around £750 a month.

And it was here that Prince George lived in the first few months of his life.

Their visit today included meeting crew and volunteers at RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station.

The Prince of Wales wore a blue suit for the occasion, a lighter shade than clothing he has been seen in in public most recently.

And Kate wore a smart black ensemble, and had her hair down.

Kate wore an eye-catching red coat in Wales today (Credit: YouTube)

But is was her vibrant coat that caught the eye – and has invited comparisons to red coats previously worn by Princess Diana.

Among other instances, Diana was spotted wearing a similar bright red coat on Christmas Day 1993 in Sandringham.

Some reports have identified Kate’s coat as an LK Bennett design. It reportedly costs £599.

The gold metal detailing on the pocket has been likened by some stylists to a Gucci design.

And furthermore, it is called the ‘Spencer’ coat!

Kate accessorised her outfit with gold earrings (Credit: YouTube)

Royal fans react to Kate’s coat

Observers had a mixed reaction to Kate’s coat on social media.

One person hailed it as “stunning”.

Another admitted: “I’m a sucker for a red coat.”

But another tweeter complained: “Queen has been buried barely a week. We understand official mourning period’s over, but Kate Middleton wearing a bright red coat grinning?”

The Waleses’ engagements today also include calling in at the Holyhead Marine and Cafe Bar before travelling to St Thomas Church in Swansea.

They met local small business owners and organisations, including the coastguard and sea cadets, at the Marine and Cafe Bar.

And the royals were also introduced to volunteers at the church’s food bank and the Swansea Baby Basics initiative at the community hub.

