One of the godparents of Prince George has revealed she continues a tradition started by Princess Diana with her nine-year-old godson.

Prince George has seven godparents – Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Julia Samuel, William van Cutsem, Zara Tindall and The Duke of Westminster.

He was christened in the Chapel Royal at St James’ Palace on October 13, 2013.

And, although his grandmother Diana passed away a long time before he was born, one of George’s godparents ensures her memory lives on.

Prince George’s godparents include Zara Tindall and the Duke of Westminster (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George laughs at Diana’s tradition

Julia Samuel, who was a close friend of Diana, Princess of Wales has spoken about her role in her godson’s life.

And we’re certain that the fun-loving late princess would approve of her influence in her grandson’s life.

Samuel revealed the secrets behind her bond with George and admitted she’s carried on one tradition from Diana.

Samuel met Princess Diana in 1987 at a dinner party, and was close to her family ever since.

Speaking to the Guardian, Julia said: “Well, I feel lucky I was such a good friend of Prince Diana. And I really love my godson, George. And it’s lovely way of loving her.”

She added: “I was angry that she died and shocked and I couldn’t really understand it all. I understand it better now. I understand that people felt they really knew and loved her. But I still feel sad today.”

Prince George has a total of seven godparents chosen by the Prince and Princess of Wales (Credit: Splash News)

Diana’s naughty tradition

However, this isn’t the first time Ms Samuel has spoken about her godson Prince George.

Speaking on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Samuel previously said that Diana started a tradition with Julia’s children where she would gift them a naughty present.

“So I do to George what she did to us which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making.”

That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.

She continued: “I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together.

“And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.”

Prince George’s godmother carries on naughty Diana tradition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another of Prince George’s godparents is the Duke of Westminster, who is one of the richest billionaires in the world and owns parts of London.

Born in 1991, the Duke and his wife Natalia succeeded his father and became the 7th Duke of Westminster.

Just in the capital alone, he owns half of Mayfair, 300 acres of Belgravia and all of Park Lane.

We’d love to see what birthday gifts George receives from him!

