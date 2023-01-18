Princess Kate stuns fans with appearance on first solo engagement after Harry’s attacks

Princess Kate blew fans away with her appearance on her first solo engagement since Prince Harry’s attacks on the Royal Family in his new book.

In his memoir Spare, Harry alleged that Kate made Meghan Markle cry in the lead-up to their wedding in 2018.

The alleged incident came as Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte was left ‘in tears’ over her bridesmaid dress.

The Princess of Wales was in Luton today (Wednesday, January 18) – and fans were stunned at how good she looked!

Princess Kate embarks on first solo engagement since Spare

Today saw Kate embark on her first solo engagement since the release of Prince Harry’s book, Spare.

The 41-year-old was at a Luton nursery today as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.

The mother of three met and played with some of the children at the nursery.

Kate also met some of the staff working at the nursery too.

The Princess of Wales was wearing a burnt orange two-piece knit by Gabriela Hearst.

She also rocked her camel coat from Massimo Dutti too.

Royal fans gush over Princess Kate’s appearance

As expected, Kate’s appearance during today’s engagement sent royal fans into a frenzy.

“Her coats!!! Amazing,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Such beauty and elegance. Thank you for your loyalty and commitment to the UK and Royal Family. We’re all very proud of you HRH The Princess of Wales,” another wrote on Instagram.

Such beauty and elegance.

“Beautiful dignified Royal,” a third gushed.

“Ultra chic and so kind!” another said.

“HOW BEAUTIFUL OUR PRINCESS,” a fifth tweeted.

Prince William makes touching confession about Kate

Kate’s solo engagement comes after her husband embarked on his own yesterday.

The future king was in Slough to visit Together As One – a charity dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change.

During his visit, William helped some of the teens whip up a chicken teriyaki dish.

It was during this activity that he made a touching confession about his wife.

“I do a bit of cooking, not much though,” he said. “Catherine’s very good though.”

“I do a mean steak,” he then continued. “My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy — I’ve got to work on those!”

