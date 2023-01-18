Prince William makes touching confession about wife Kate as he gives glimpse into private life

William, Prince of Wales made a touching confession about his wife Kate recently, giving royal fans a glimpse into their private life.

The future king spoke about what he and Kate whip up in the kitchen during a royal engagement yesterday (Tuesday, January 17).

William got to work in the kitchen yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

William, Prince of Wales on solo engagement

Yesterday saw the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall attend a solo engagement in Slough.

The Prince of Wales visited Together As One – a charity dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change.

It was during this visit that William made his kitchen confession.

During his visit, he took part in one of the programmes which helps children learn how to cook nutritious food.

“Oh, it smells good in here!” the royal said as he entered the kitchen.

“What time is it — 10, 11 in the morning? It’s making my stomach rumble,” he continued as he learned the kids were preparing a chicken teriyaki dish.

William spoke of Kate’s cooking skills (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

William, Prince of Wales makes Kate confession

Donning a blue apron, William then got to work helping the teens make the dish.

As they cooked, William spoke about cooking at home with Kate and their three children.

“I do a bit of cooking, not much though,” he said.

I do a bit of cooking, not much though. Catherine’s very good though.

“Catherine’s very good though,” he touchingly added.

William then went on to reveal his specialty in the kitchen.

“I do a mean steak,” he said. “My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy — I’ve got to work on those!”

Lady Gabriella stepped in for William yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William ‘replaced’ at royal funeral

While William was in Slough yesterday, he was ‘replaced’ at a royal funeral in Greece.

The future king was unable to attend the funeral of King Constantine II in Athens, meaning another royal reportedly stepped in for him.

The royal in question was Lady Gabriella Windsor.

She accompanied Princess Anne to the funeral.

Lady Gabriella is the 41-year-old daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen’s cousin.

She is 55th in line to the throne.

Her first steps into public life as a working royal come after King Charles recently extended his list of counsellors of state.

