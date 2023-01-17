William, Prince of Wales, allowed another royal to “replace” him at a royal funeral yesterday (Monday, January 16).

Lady Gabrielle Windsor took her first steps into public life as she stood in for the future King in Greece.

Lady Gabriella Windsor was at the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Yesterday saw Prince William seemingly ‘replaced’ at a royal funeral in Greece.

Lady Gabriella Windsor, 41, stepped in for William at the funeral of King Constantine in Athens.

She accompanied Anne, Princess Royal to the service at the Metropolitan Cathedral in the Greek capital.

Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, the late Queen’s cousin.

Her first steps into public life as a working royal come after Charles recently extended his list of counsellors of state.

These are the royals who can deputise for the monarch if he is overseas on an official trip or is ill.

The outing came after claims Prince Harry and Prince Andrew would be pulled from official royal duties indefinitely.

Lady Gabriella is married to Thomas Kingston (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?

Lady Gabriella Windsor is the 41-year-old daughter of Prince Michael of Kent and is 55th in line to the throne.

One of her many godparents was King Constantine II of Greece – whose funeral she attended yesterday.

She has degrees from Brown University and Oxford.

Lady Gabriella works as a freelance journalist. Additionally, she is the board director of a global music and arts education nonprofit project.

In 2020 she released two songs to raise money for charity.

Her wedding to Thomas Kingston in 2019 was attended by the Queen and Prince Philip.

Will Harry and William reconcile? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William, Prince of Wales set for peace talks with Harry?

In other, Prince William news, according to reports, the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall is set for peace talks with his brother.

The talks are also going to be with his father, King Charles.

The royals want reportedly want to reconcile ahead of the coronation due to fears of turning the event into a “circus”.

“It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable,” a source told The Times.

They then went on to say that Harry needs people he trusts at the talks. They then explained that this is so he doesn’t feel “ambushed”.

However, they then added that both sides need to hold their hands up and admit their faults.

However, another source then said that if reconciliation talks don’t take place the coronation is going to be “such a circus and distraction”.

