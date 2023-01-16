The latest Prince Harry news suggests his feud with elder brother Prince William dates back to their childhood.

Harry has launched a series of attacks on William and other members of the royal family with the release of his autobiography Spare and a series of accompanying interviews.

Now Paul Burrell – who was Princess Diana’s butler when the boys were little – has revealed where he thinks it all started.

The comments come hot on the heels of Harry’s scathing attack on Burrell.

Harry’s feelings of resentment date back to childhood, it’s claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Origins of William feud revealed?

Speaking to The Sun, Paul claimed that Harry was made to feel less important as a child.

And he claimed that he could see how the early rivalry between the brothers first came about.

William needs filling up more than you. He’s going to be King one day.

Paul claimed that, one morning, he witnessed the boys’ nanny serving up breakfast.

He alleged that William was given three sausages, while Harry’s plate contained two.

Prince William has always been destined for bigger things than his brother (Credit: Splash News)

Paul claimed: “Harry would look at his plate and say, how come he gets three? And I only get two.”

To which he alleged the nanny replied: “William needs filling up more than you. He’s going to be King one day.”

Paul went on to allege: “Harry would fall quiet and suck it up, but that’s what he had to contend with, even in his own home.”

Paul Burrell was Princess Diana’s butler when the kids were little (Credit: Splash News)

Diana ‘doted on them both’

The royal butler went on to claim that, looking back, perhaps he was “glimpsing the dynamic at play”.

As a result, he said that he thinks Harry’s recent attacks on the royal family stem from a youth of playing second fiddle to William.

However, he admitted that, in their mother’s eyes, the boys were “absolutely equal”.

He added that Princess Diana “doted on them both”.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

