Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles during royal engagements
Royals

Prince Harry to have reconciliation meeting with Charles and William to ‘avoid coronation being circus’?

Could peace talks happen before the coronation in May?

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince Harry could reportedly have a reconciliation meeting with Prince William and King Charles ahead of the coronation this year.

The coronation of Harry and William’s father Charles will take place on May 6, 2023.

Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, made some bombshell claims about his family, including his father and brother.

Charles, William and Prince Harry during royal engagement
Could Charles, William and Harry have peace talks before the coronation? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and William

There’s been much speculation about whether Harry will attend his father’s coronation as his relationship with the family remains strained.

However, a source believes a reconciliation meeting will happen in the coming months to avoid making the coronation into a “circus”.

The royal source told the Times: “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable.

Prince Harry speaking in ITV interview
Harry made several claims in his book Spare about his family (Credit: ITV)

“It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed.

“Someone like Elf [Ed Lane Fox, Harry’s former private secretary] and Christopher [Lord Geidt, the late Queen’s former private secretary who advised the Sussexes].”

Meanwhile, the insider insisted that “both sides need to hold their hands up” and admit “we didn’t get everything right”.

Charles, William and Prince Harry looking serious during royal engagement
Charles’ coronation takes place in May this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Although the source claims the King “can do it”, it may be different for William.

They said the Prince of Wales is “loyal to the throne” and “understands what needs to be done for the country”.

The insider said Harry has “got to be able to sit down and say ‘we didn’t behave well either'”.

With just months to go until the coronation, the source said the peace talks will have to be done by April.

Then, according to the source, “we need to get the wives in” as the King “needs a clear run for the coronation”.

Prince Harry during appearance on Late Show
Can Prince Harry mend his relationship with his family? (Credit: YouTube/The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

Another source told the Times that if the talks don’t happen then the coronation could become “such a circus and distraction”.

ED! has contacted reps for the palace and for Harry for comment.

It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable.

Harry’s book revealed many details about his life, and made several allegations against his family.

In one extract, Harry claims William ‘attacked’ him during an incident in London in 2019.

YouTube video player

Duke of Sussex book

The Duke of Sussex claimed William called his wife Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s mum Carole ‘hurt and angry’ over Harry ‘slights’ against her daughter and William

Tensions then rose between the brothers, according to Harry.

He said of William: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

Despite his claims, in an interview with ITV, Harry said he would like to reconcile with his family.

Do you think Harry will attend his father’s coronation? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

Related Topics

King Charles Prince Harry Prince William

Trending Articles

Ant and Dec looking at camera on Limitless Win on ITV
Limitless Win viewers fume over the same thing as two dentists appear on show
Call the Midwife cast photo, Laura Main smiling
Call the Midwife star Laura Main breaks silence on rumours the show is coming to an end
James Martin and fellow chef Brian Turner embrace
Chef Brian Turner leaves James Martin viewers sobbing over stroke revelation
Coronation Street spoilers: Summer, Mike and Teddy in three-way pic
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 16-20
Jowita Przystał smiling and Giovanni Pernice on This Morning
Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystał ‘hold hands on date as Strictly stars very much a couple’
Oti Mabuse purses her lips
Strictly star Oti Mabuse’s shock confession about her marriage to husband Marius