Prince Harry to have reconciliation meeting with Charles and William to ‘avoid coronation being circus’?

Prince Harry could reportedly have a reconciliation meeting with Prince William and King Charles ahead of the coronation this year.

The coronation of Harry and William’s father Charles will take place on May 6, 2023.

Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, made some bombshell claims about his family, including his father and brother.

Could Charles, William and Harry have peace talks before the coronation? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and William

There’s been much speculation about whether Harry will attend his father’s coronation as his relationship with the family remains strained.

However, a source believes a reconciliation meeting will happen in the coming months to avoid making the coronation into a “circus”.

The royal source told the Times: “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable.

Harry made several claims in his book Spare about his family (Credit: ITV)

“It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed.

“Someone like Elf [Ed Lane Fox, Harry’s former private secretary] and Christopher [Lord Geidt, the late Queen’s former private secretary who advised the Sussexes].”

Meanwhile, the insider insisted that “both sides need to hold their hands up” and admit “we didn’t get everything right”.

Charles’ coronation takes place in May this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Although the source claims the King “can do it”, it may be different for William.

They said the Prince of Wales is “loyal to the throne” and “understands what needs to be done for the country”.

The insider said Harry has “got to be able to sit down and say ‘we didn’t behave well either'”.

With just months to go until the coronation, the source said the peace talks will have to be done by April.

Then, according to the source, “we need to get the wives in” as the King “needs a clear run for the coronation”.

Can Prince Harry mend his relationship with his family? (Credit: YouTube/The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

Another source told the Times that if the talks don’t happen then the coronation could become “such a circus and distraction”.

ED! has contacted reps for the palace and for Harry for comment.

Harry’s book revealed many details about his life, and made several allegations against his family.

In one extract, Harry claims William ‘attacked’ him during an incident in London in 2019.

Duke of Sussex book

The Duke of Sussex claimed William called his wife Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Tensions then rose between the brothers, according to Harry.

He said of William: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

Despite his claims, in an interview with ITV, Harry said he would like to reconcile with his family.

