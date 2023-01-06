Princess Charlotte’s ‘tears’ over bridesmaid dress which sparked Kate and Meghan ‘row’ revealed

Princess Charlotte reportedly cried over her bridesmaid dress for Harry and Meghan’s wedding, reports claim.

Prince Harry apparently addresses the alleged row between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate over the dress in his new book Spare.

Back in 2018, reports had claimed that Kate and Meghan had had a disagreement over the bridesmaid dresses and the Princess of Wales was left in tears.

However, during her Oprah interview with Harry in 2021, Meghan claimed she was the one who was left in tears.

Page Six reports that Harry speaks about the incident in his memoir Spare, which was accidentally released in Spain this week ahead of its January 10 official release.

According to the publication, which has obtained a copy of the book, Harry writes that Kate texted Meghan the week of the wedding about a “problem”.

This problem was reportedly regarding her daughter Princess Charlotte‘s dress.

Meghan reportedly replied to Kate, telling her to bring Charlotte – now seven – to the palace for alterations.

Harry says this was “not sufficient” for Kate, who arranged a time for the two to talk.

Burst into tears when she tried it on.

Page Six reports that in the book Harry says that Kate had told Meghan that Charlotte’s dress was “too big, long and baggy”.

In addition, Kate allegedly told Meghan that Charlotte “burst into tears when she tried it on”.

Kate and Meghan ‘row’

The book also claims that Kate wanted all the bridesmaid dresses to be remade – just four days before the nuptials.

However, in the end, Kate agreed to visit the tailor with Charlotte, Harry says.

According to the publication, Harry says in the book that he later found Meghan in tears “on the floor” following the disagreement.

The following day, Kate apparently apologised with flowers and a card.

ED! has contacted reps for Kensington Palace for comment.

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, will publish on January 10.

