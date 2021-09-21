Princess Eugenie reveals ‘lovely moment’ baby son met Prince Philip days before his death

Princess Eugenie has revealed she introduced her baby son to his great-grandfather Prince Philip – just days before his death.

The 31-year-old royal welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9 this year.

Sadly, the Duke of Edinburgh later passed away on April 9.

Eugenie reflected on the sweet moment in a new BBC One documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

She revealed that she took her son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, to meet his great-grandfather.

Eugenie shared: “I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we’d named him after him.

“It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that.”

Philip, who died just days before his 100th birthday, shared a close bond with his granddaughter.

Looking back on the moment Philip gifted her a painting as a wedding present, Eugenie added: “It was so nice.

Prince Philip met Princess Eugenie’s baby son before his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s now sitting in my house in London and I’m so proud of it, you know?”

Following Philip’s death, Eugenie shared a touching tribute to the late royal.

At the time, she posted a series of photos of herself and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The caption read: “Dearest Grandpa,⁣ we all miss you. ⁣

“You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣

“People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.”

Princess Eugenie shared a close bond with Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else appears alongside Eugenie on the BBC documentary?

Meanwhile, Prince Charles also opens up about his late father in the BBC One special.

The documentary, which airs on Wednesday, will see the Queen’s eldest son disclose his final conversation with his father.

The pair were said to have enjoyed a touching conversation about Philip’s 100th birthday.

Charles told his father: “We’re talking about your birthday.”

“We’re talking about your birthday,” Charles repeated. “And whether there’s going to be reception!”

Philip then replied: “Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, 9pm, BBC One, Wednesday September 22, 2021

