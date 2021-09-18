Prince Charles reveals his last words to Prince Philip before his death

Prince Charles has disclosed his final conversation with his father Prince Philip, according to reports.
The Prince of Wales has apparently revealed his last words to his elderly dad in a new documentary.
Charles will be seen discussing what was said in the BBC One special about the Duke of Edinburgh this week.
What did Prince Charles say to Prince Philip?
Prince Philip passed away aged 99 at Windsor Castle on April 9 this year.
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles telephoned Prince Philip at home the day before he died.
The pair are said to have then enjoyed a touching conversation about Philip’s 100th birthday, which was two months’ away.
Charles apparently told his father: “We’re talking about your birthday.”
He then repeated his words, as Prince Philip had struggled to hear.
“We’re talking about your birthday!” Prince Charles said. “And whether there’s going to be reception!”
Philip is said to have replied: “Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?”
Smiling at his father’s response, Charles says he told his witty dad: “I knew you’d say that!”
Royal fans can watch Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers on BBC One this Wednesday.
Documentary makers had originally intended to make the programme to celebrate his milestone birthday.
Who else appears in the documentary?
During the show, senior Royals – including Prince William and Prince Harry – will share their memories of the Prince.
In a preview clip, Prince William says of his grandfather: “He’s always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done really.”
Prince Harry adds: “What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him.”
The Princes’ cousin, Zara Tindall, also reflects on her grandad’s sad passing.
“You never really prepare yourself for losing him because he was always there,” she says.
Looking sorrowful in the clip, Prince Charles concludes: “We were lucky to have him for nearly 100 years.”
The Queen is not believed to have been filmed for the programme.
However, she has contributed with footage of her beloved husband from her private cine-film collection.
A BBC spokesman said: “With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history.”
- Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, 9pm, BBC One, Wednesday September 22, 2021
