Prince Charles reveals last words to Prince Philip
Prince Charles reveals his last words to Prince Philip before his death

The Prince of Wales shares his memories this week in a TV special

By Natasha Rigler

Prince Charles has disclosed his final conversation with his father Prince Philip, according to reports.

The Prince of Wales has apparently revealed his last words to his elderly dad in a new documentary.

Charles will be seen discussing what was said in the BBC One special about the Duke of Edinburgh this week.

Prince Charles shares his final memories of his father in a BBC documentary (Credit: BBC)

What did Prince Charles say to Prince Philip?

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 at Windsor Castle on April 9 this year.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles telephoned Prince Philip at home the day before he died.

The pair are said to have then enjoyed a touching conversation about Philip’s 100th birthday, which was two months’ away.

Charles apparently told his father: “We’re talking about your birthday.”

He then repeated his words, as Prince Philip had struggled to hear.

Prince Charles laughs with Prince Philip and the Queen
Prince Charles apparently discussed Philip’s 100th birthday with him (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“We’re talking about your birthday!” Prince Charles said. “And whether there’s going to be reception!”

