Princess Eugenie has given fans another glimpse into life as a mum by sharing an intimate snap with baby August.

Her first son, who she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank, was born in February.

And now Eugenie has updated Instagram followers with the first picture of August, nearly four months old, in several weeks.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their baby son August earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie posts new baby picture

A series of images to mark World Environment Day 2021 were uploaded to Eugenie’s Instagram on Saturday (June 5).

The pictures include shots of elephants in the wild, flowers, waterfowl and what appears to be Eugenie paddleboarding.

Read more: Piers Morgan news: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie ‘snub former GMB host’

Also included was an intimate family snap of Eugenie and baby August posing next to a host of daffodils.

It showed the devoted mum carrying her son on her front in a baby sling.

What Princess Eugenie had to say about the adorable pic

She captioned the images: “World Environment Day 2021!

“Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live. ⁣ ⁣

Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live. ⁣ ⁣

“To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

How fans reacted to seeing Eugenie and August

Eugenie’s followers were bowled over by the sight of mother and child together.

One person wrote in the post’s comments section: “Like a mama bear! Lovely photos.”

A second person echoed: “I saw a little baby bear!”

Read more: Princess Eugenie shares adorable Easter snap of baby August

“Royal babywearing! Yes!” remarked another, adding heart eyes emojis to their contribution.

And someone else added: “Awww, look at you little mama. So important to celebrate and protest our world for our children and children’s children to come.”

Before this weekend’s uploads, the most recent family pictures shared by Eugenie came as she paid tribute to her husband on his birthday.

The snaps showed the doting dad looking very much the protective father as he walked with his son.

But fans were also in raptures with August’s cute personalised knitted jumper and hat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.