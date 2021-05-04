Princess Eugenie has given fans another glimpse at her baby son August to celebrate a special occasion.

The royal marked her husband Jack Brooksbank’s 35th birthday on Monday (May 3).

To celebrate the occasion, Eugenie shared a couple of photos of Jack being a doting dad to August and another of her husband during a walk.

What did Princess Eugenie say?

Eugenie, 31, wrote: “You are exceptional.. Happy Birthday my love.”

In the first snap, Jack is seen looking into the camera while holding baby August on his shoulder.

The little boy looked adorable in a personalised knitted jumper and hat.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed baby son August in February (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The second picture showed Jack smiling with baby August cuddled up in a papoose.

The third showed Jack walking in the sunshine during what appeared to be a family walk.

Fans gushed over the family snaps.

One person said: “Awww beautiful pictures, happy birthday Jack!”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday Jack have a great day with your cute family.”

Jack celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third commented: “Happy birthday Jack! I love the photos.”

Eugenie and Jack welcomed baby August – their first child – in February.

At the time, Eugenie said on Instagram: “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages.

“Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

Jack and Eugenie married in 2018 (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

When did Eugenie and Jack get married?

Meanwhile, their new arrival came after they married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October of 2018.

Their engagement was announced in January 2018.

They had been dating after meeting on a skiing trip in Switzerland in 2010.

