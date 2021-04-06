Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable family snap featuring baby August.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson posted the family portrait on social media site Instagram.

And the picture not only captured the spirit of Easter perfectly, but also the spirit of spring, too.

What was happening in the image Princess Eugenie shared with fans?

The image showed Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank under a huge, beautiful blossoming tree.

Beneath the tree, the couple posed for the camera, with Jack holding baby August in a papoose close to his chest.

The Princess captioned the image: “Wishing everyone a Happy Easter…

“…and a blossoming Spring. #happyeaster #blossom #spring.”

She also added two flower emojis as well as a hatching chick emoji.

The Princess wished followers a happy Easter (Credit: Geoff Robinson / SplashNews.com)

How did her followers react?

It wasn’t long before many of Eugenie’s 1.4million followers got in touch to coo over the photo.

“So much love to your family,” one wrote.

Another said: “Happy Easter to you and your hubby and baby.”

A third wrote: “Such a pretty photo!”

Finally, a fourth commented: “You’re such a lovely family. Happy Easter and spring for you!”

The Princess and Jack were married in 2018 (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

A whirlwind few years for the couple

The couple married in 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

They had been dating for seven years after meeting on a skiing trip in Switzerland.

After they tied the knot, Eugenie and Jack moved from St James’s Palace to Ivy Cottage, Kensington Palace.

And then, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vacated Frogmore Cottage, the couple reportedly moved in.

Earlier in February, Eugenie gave birth to her son and thanked fans for their messages on Instagram.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” she wrote.

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages.

“Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

