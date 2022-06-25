Princess Charlotte could be given a brand-new title when Prince William becomes king.

Now aged seven, Charlotte is the second child of Wills and his wife Kate Middleton.

She is formally known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

But when her dad ascends to the throne, this title may be changed to The Princess Royal.

Why could Princess Charlotte be given a new title?

Princess Anne, the Queen’s second eldest child, currently holds the title of The Princess Royal.

In a previous Instagram post, which was shared on Princess Anne’s birthday in 2020, the Royal family explained it.

“HRH The Princess Anne was named The Princess Royal, a title traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of The Sovereign, in 1987,” the post read.

“HRH is the seventh Princess Royal, following Princess Mary, the only daughter of King George V.”

The title, which is retained for life, was reportedly created by Charles I for his daughter, Princess Matilda.

According to tradition, only one person can hold this title at a time.

This meant that even though the Queen was the eldest daughter of George VI, she was known as Princess Elizabeth.

The reason she could not be called The Princess Royal is because her Aunt Mary was still alive and already had the title.

So when William becomes king, on the assumption that Princess Anne has passed away, Charlotte could become The Princess Royal.

Where is Princess Charlotte in the line of succession?

In 2013, the Queen made a monumental change to the succession privilege laws.

Her Majesty altered the rule that meant male members of the royal family were bumped up above females in the line of succession.

As a result, Princess Charlotte is currently fourth in line to the throne.

She comes after her grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and elder brother Prince George.

Charlotte’s younger brother, Prince Louis, is the first royal to be affected by the change.

If the Queen had not altered the rule, he would have automatically taken the fourth position when he was born in 2018.

Princess Charlotte would have moved down to fifth in line to the throne.

‘A budding star’

Meanwhile, Prince William recently described his daughter as a “budding star” during a royal engagement.

The Duke Of Cambridge met the England women’s football team earlier this month and spoke about Charlotte.

In fact, she even made him pass a message on to the Lionesses.

“Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good in goal,” William told the team.

“She said, ‘Please can you tell them that,’ and I said, ‘Okay I’ll tell them’.”

Wills then described his daughter as a “budding star for the future”.

