Prince William has told The Big Issue that he plans to teach his children about homelessness in the same way that his mother taught him.

With William celebrating his milestone 40th birthday this week, it seems his late mother is in his thoughts.

Of course, Princess Diana died when William was just 15 years old.

Prince William highlights the ‘big issue’ of homelessness

Princess Diana clearly lives on in his memory, though.

And, as well as speaking about his mother often to his three children, he plans to teach them about the plight of others, just as Diana did with her sons.

Writing in The Big Issue, William explained that Diana first raised the issue of homelessness with him when he was aged 11.

I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother.

She took him to a shelter and it’s clearly an experience that stayed with him.

William said: “I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem.”

Continuing Diana’s legacy with George, Louis and Charlotte

He continued to reveal that he hopes to continue that legacy with his own children.

Of course, he is dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me,” he said.

Speaking about his mother, William concluded: “As she instinctively knew, and as I continue to try and highlight, the first step to fixing a problem is for everyone to see it for what it truly is.”

Prince William gets hands-on with homelessness

Of course, Diana was a patron of youth homelessness charity Centrepoint.

Prince William is continuing her legacy in a similar role as a patron of the charity.

William spent the day selling The Big Issue in London recently.

As well as that, back in 2009, Prince William also spent a night sleeping on the street in London to raise awareness about Centrepoint and its mission.

