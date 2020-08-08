Princess Beatrice celebrates her 32nd birthday with a message from The Queen

Princess Beatrice turned 32 today (August 8) and the newlywed certainly has a lot to celebrate.

The Queen 's fifth grandchild today woke up to celebrate her first birthday as a married woman.

She tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in July.

And, as well as her husband no doubt spoiling her, Beatrice's grandmother has also wished her granddaughter a happy birthday.

The Queen has wished Princess Beatrice a happy birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Posting to the Royal Family Instagram account, Her Majesty sent Beatrice her warmest wishes.

She posted a heartwarming picture of the pair together at a church service over Easter.

The picture was captioned: "Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday."

Perhaps suggesting what the princess would be enjoying today, the account added the balloon and birthday cake emoji.

Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday.

The post continued: "Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 5th grandchild."

Commenting on when the picture was taken, it added: "This was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster."

The account's followers were quick to join the Queen with well wishes for Beatrice.

Many also commented on the gorgeous photograph of the pair.

"A beautiful photograph of the monarch and the princess," said one.

"Happy birthday to you Princess Beatrice," another said.

"Happy birthday Princess Beatrice! What a beautiful post," said another, adding the red love heart emoji.

"Happy birthday, a wonderful photo yet again," another commented.

A close royal bond

The pair clearly share a close bond, with the Queen and husband Prince Philip among the handful of guests at Beatrice's recent wedding.

Her Majesty not only attended the wedding, but played a huge sentimental role in the nuptials, too.

Beatrice wore a dress and a tiara belonging to her grandmother.

An Instagram post showed the happy couple with Beatrice's grandparents outside the church.

It revealed: "Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen."

The post added: "The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947."

