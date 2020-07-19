Princess Beatrice wedding: stunning new pictures released

Breathtakingly beautiful new photos from the Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli wedding have been released.

Buckingham Palace has sent out a further two new photos of Beatrice and Edoardo.

The photos show Eduardo beaming at his lovely bride, and another shows them walking down a garden path.

Beatrice shines in her spectacular gown and tiara. She chose a vintage dress harking back from the 1950s.

Loaned from the Queen's own collection, it is a sure sign that her Majesty certainly approved of the match.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo at Sandringham in December 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And her tiara is the same one the Queen wore on her own wedding day to Prince Phillip in 1947.

Sharing the two new images to the royal family's official Instagram, the post reads: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day.

"The pictures show Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi in the grounds of Royal Lodge after their wedding."

Beatrice and Edoardo began dating in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple, aged 31 and 37 respectively, married in secret in an intimate wedding at Windsor Castle.

Beatrice's dress and tiara loaned from the Queen

After their initial wedding plans were postponed due to COVID-19, they went ahead and married in front of close friends and family.

Only 20 guests attended the secret ceremony. It is reported that Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, walked her down the aisle.

However, the prince, 60, has not been present in any of the released photos so far.

A former friend of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, he has been keeping a very low profile amidst the scandal.

Beatrice began dating Edoardo for just over two years.

They shared their engagement announcement in September of last year.

Their formal announcement read: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

"We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Edoardo is a British Italian property tycoon, and is a multimillionaire many times over.

He was previously engaged to American architect Dara Huang. They share a young son together, Christopher Woolfe.

