Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi 'enjoying low key honeymoon in South of France'

Newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are reportedly enjoying a low key honeymoon.

The couple, who married in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle, are said to be in the South of France.

A beady-eyed tourist claims to have seen the pair enjoying a road trip.

The tourist told the Mail that they saw Beatrice and Edoardo in "a small car absolutely packed to the roof with stuff".

They added: "It was such a surprise to see them.

Princess Beatrice is reportedly in the South of France with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (credit cover images)

Honeymoon time for Princess Beatrice

"Edo was behind the wheel and they looked just like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive."

A source told the same paper that the royal couple decided to take the trip across the channel last minute.

Lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions have prevented them from having a traditional honeymoon.

However, they reportedly plan to visit Kenya, where Edoardo's parents own a home, as soon as they can.

They are believed to have visited the African nation during the early days of their courtship.

How did Beatrice and Edoardo meet?

After mixing in the same social circles for years, the pair started officially dating in 2018.

Edoardo was a guest at Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Here he and Beatrice reportedly hit it off.

Edoardo was engaged at the time to his ex Dara Huang. The couple share a son, Christopher Woolf, aged four, affectionately known as Wolfie.

Beatrice and Edoardo surprised the world when they tied the knot on Friday, July 17.

Much like their honeymoon, it was a very low-key and private affair.

Held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, only 20 guests were in attendance.

Photos released from Buckingham Palace show that the Queen and Prince Philip proudly attended.

The Palace also confirmed that her father, Prince Andrew, attended and walked Beatrice down the aisle.

The pair reportedly self-isolated together beforehand in preparation.

Beatrice wore a stunning vintage Norman Hartnell gown, loaned from The Queen.

She also donned the Queen's tiara, which she wore to her own wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

It remains unknown whether Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the ceremony.

However, Beatrice paid a subtle nod to the pair in her wedding day outfit.

She wore the same nude heels she wore on Kate and William's big day back in 2011.

