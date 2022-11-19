I’m A Celebrity: Royal expert reveals how Princess Anne will really feel about Mike Tindall’s confession

Princess Anne would find Mike Tindall and his jungle antics on I’m A Celebrity “funny”, a royal commentator has claimed.

The Princess Royal may be watching her son-in-law in the ITV reality show.

Princess Anne will take Mike’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity in her stride according to Jennie Bond (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

And now with retired rugby professional Mike being elected camp leader in the show, royal expert Jennie Bond has opened up about how the family might feel about it all.

Mike infamously confessed to campmates he had flashed his boxers to Princess Anne during a dance gone awry.

Jennie told OK! Magazine: “Princess Anne has more of a sense of humour than we recognise.

“She can be very stern, but she’s actually one of the most natural people within the family unit. She will laugh, she will joke and I think she’d probably find his antics in the jungle quite funny. I don’t think she will be offended in the least about the underpants story.”

During the show earlier this week, Mike recalled the incident with the late Queen‘s only daughter.

Princess Anne: Her true feelings about Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity

It happened at his wife Zara’s 30th birthday bash.

Mike said: “I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl**-drop in front of my mother-in-law.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts.’

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

His confession left many of his fellow campmates in hysterics as well as viewers!

Mike Tindall shared a very racy story about his royal mother-in-law on I’m A Celebrity recently (Credit: ITV)

Mike is the first member of the Royal Family to appear in the jungle.

But Jennie added how it will go down well with his in-laws.

She said: “She [Princess Anne] probably won’t watch every night but she’s very close to her children and I imagine she will want to know what’s going on so she can share the experience with Zara. The royals won’t be surprised at how Mike has come across as being down to earth as they know him better than anyone.”

She added that Mike has “always been a bit of the life and soul of any royal get together”.

I’m A Celebrity returns to screens tonight at 9:10pm on ITV.

