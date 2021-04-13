Prince William issued a statement on his grandfather Prince Philip’s death yesterday and it was suggested he made a dig at Prince Harry in it.

However, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie has insisted the Duke of Cambridge didn’t take a swipe at his brother.

Both Harry and William released separate tributes, both praising their grandfather and his service to the Queen.

Harry described his “grandpa” as a “master of the barbecue” and a “legend of banter”.

Harry and William both shared a statement on their grandfather’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince William say in his statement?

Meanwhile, William’s words appeared more focused on duty as he said he and wife Kate Middleton will continue to “support the Queen in the years ahead”.

The Duke also said his grandfather would want him to “get on with the job”.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Mr Scobie – a friend of the Sussexes – spoke about the tributes.

When asked if he thinks William made a dig at Harry, he said: “I think for us on the outside it might look like that but I think we have to remember that that is William’s role.

Mr Scobie said he doesn’t think William took aim at Harry (Credit: ITV)

“He is the future head of state and so he is really thinking about getting back to work.

“I don’t think it was anything aimed at his brother.”

He continued: “In fact I think across the board in the royal family right now everyone is really putting differences aside to focus on what matters.

“And that’s remembering Prince Philip’s life and legacy but also rallying around the Queen during her time of need.

Prince Philip died on Friday at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I think if there’s anything that’s sort of beautiful about this week and in the days leading up to the funeral it’s seeing a family unified in a way that we haven’t seen in so many years.”

William and Harry to reunite at funeral

Harry and William will apparently stand “shoulder to shoulder” at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral this Saturday (April 17).

It’s about seeing a family unified in a way that we haven’t seen in so many years.

The Duke of Sussex recently arrived in the UK from California.

He’s reportedly self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage, the home he shared with wife Meghan Markle when they lived in the UK.

Harry will attend the funeral on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Meghan attend the funeral?

Meghan has remained in America after her doctor reportedly advised her against travelling since she’s heavily pregnant with their second baby.

However, sources claim the Duchess wants to “put differences aside” between herself and Harry and the Royal Family following their Oprah interview.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

