Prince William has paid tribute to his late grandfather Prince Philip following his death.

The Duke of Cambridge released a statement via Kensington Palace on behalf of himself and wife Kate Middleton.

William said he will “support the Queen in the years ahead” and described the Duke of Edinburgh as “an extraordinary man”.

Alongside the statement, shared to Instagram, showed a throwback photo of Philip alongside Prince George when he was a toddler.

Prince William described the Duke of Edinburgh as “an extraordinary man” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince William say about Prince Philip?

The statement read: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.”

Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William calls Philip an “extraordinary man”

The Duke continued: “I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.

“Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead.”

William said he’ll miss his “Grandpa” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William added: “I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

The Duke of Edinburgh died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9).

His funeral will take place this Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel.

William is expected to reunite with brother Prince Harry, who flew over from California to attend the funeral.

According to reports, the brothers will stand “shoulder to shoulder” in a show of unity.

Will Harry repair his relationship with his brother? (Credit: Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Experts have said this could be an opportunity for Harry to repair his relationship with his family.

Penny Juror told MailOnline: “My hope is that if something good can come out of the duke’s death it will be that it brings the family together.”

