Prince Harry has paid tribute to his late grandfather Prince Philip in a statement after arriving in the UK to attend his funeral.

The Duke of Sussex said himself, Meghan Markle and their son Archie will “always hold a special place” for Philip “in their hearts”.

Harry also described his grandfather as a “master of the barbecue” and a “legend of banter”.

Harry paid tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Prince Harry said about Prince Philip?

Harry said: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour.

“He was authentically himself, with a serious sharp wit…

“…and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm…

“…and also because you never knew what he might say next.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

Prince Philip died on Friday at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Harry say in his statement?

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa…

“Master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage.

“And while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!'”

In addition, Harry added: “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself.

Harry said himself, Meghan and Archie – as well as their unborn daughter – will hold a special place for Philip in their hearts (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

“You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world.

“Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.

“‘Per Mare, Per Terram.'”

Meanwhile, Harry recently arrived in the UK from California.

He will self-isolate ahead of Philip’s funeral this Saturday (April 17).

