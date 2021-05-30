Prince William is reportedly worried Prince Harry “could go too far” with comments about the royals, according to news reports.

The Mail on Sunday claims Harry’s “truth-bombing” has disappointed his brother, the second in line to the throne.

William is also said to believe Harry could damage relations further with the royal family.

A source has suggested that Prince William is ‘greatly concerned’ (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William news: What do the reports say?

Prince William’s reported reaction has apparently reached the press via a friend of his.

According to the tabloid, a source revealed William was “disappointed” by Harry’s recent remarks about a perceived lack of support.

Harry has spoken openly about his mental health struggles in a series of interviews over the past few weeks.

But it is reported William is “greatly concerned” about what his sibling has had to say about the reaction to Meghan’s own experiences.

Fears for the future?

The report also indicated that further allegations might be forthcoming from the Sussexes.

A source told the tabloid that Buckingham Palace has “concerns rather than fears” about more explosive claims.

Greatly concerned.

Harry’s most recent media appearance in the follow up to The Me You Can’t See was less eyebrow-raising than his previous showings.

‘We all know when people are suffering’ (Credit: YouTube)

Nonetheless, it did include a hint that family members have felt “shame” about facing up to issues.

Harry said: “As parents, as siblings, certainly from what I’ve learned, there’s an element of shame we feel. Because we’re like: ‘How could we not have seen it?’

“But we all know when people are suffering and people are struggling that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”

Harry’s ‘shade’

It was previously reported that William is at a loss as to why his brother is not working through his issues privately.

At the time, Harry had indicated his problems had been “silenced”, he had been treated with “total neglect” and he felt “trapped” by his royal lifestyle.

He also criticised Prince Charles for not “breaking the cycle” of their upbringing.

But according to a US publication, William believes Harry should focus on himself rather than blaming their family.

Harry has been very open about his mental health issues (Credit: YouTube)

An insider said: “William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV.”

The source continued: “Of course, mental health is a serious issue.

“But William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus.”

