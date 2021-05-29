Prince William is reportedly ‘modelling himself’ on the Queen as a result of Prince Harry’s ‘outbursts’.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to be taking on Her Majesty‘s quiet dignity and sense of duty.

And he does not ‘feel trapped’ as the Duke of Sussex claimed in his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal author Penny Junor told The Sun: “I think he absolutely gets what his destiny is and he is embracing it. He is modelling himself on his grandmother the Queen.”

Prince William ‘gets his destiny’

Meanwhile, a source told the publication that Harry’s claims have actually strengthened William’s desire to be King.

William now reportedly understands the difference between being in the monarchy and becoming a celebrity.

The source said: “The pandemic, coupled with what Harry is doing, has actually given William a renewed sense of purpose.

“He can now really see the difference between being a celebrity and leading a life of proper public service.”

The brothers met face to face for the first time in over a year when Harry returned to the UK in April to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

Here their interactions initially appeared strained, but then they were filmed chatting together as they left the service.

Harry opened up about Princess Diana

Since returning to America, Harry has launched a new television series with Oprah Winfrey.

Within The Me You Can’t See, the Duke opens up about the trauma of losing his mother at such a tender age.

He also described how traumatic it was to walk behind her coffin before thousands of grieving spectators.

Harry said: “It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing.”

He added: “This is my mum, you never even met her.”

Finally he said he’d turned to drugs and alcohol in his late 20s as a way of masking his anxiety.

He told Oprah: “I was willing to drink, willing to take drugs, I was willing to do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.

“But I slowly became aware that, okay, I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night.

“And I was finding myself drinking not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something.”

