In latest Meghan Markle news, bookies have suggested the Duchess could give birth next week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to welcome their second child – a daughter – this summer.

However, bookies reckon the couple’s new bundle of joy could arrive as early as next week.

Meghan could give birth next week, bookies predict (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Meghan Markle?

Ladbrokes has placed odds at 1/2 that Harry and Meghan welcome their baby girl during June.

Meanwhile, odds are at 6/4 that she’s born in July, while it’s 4/1 that Meghan gives birth in August.

In addition, Ladbrokes says Philippa remains the favourite baby name choice among fans.

Meghan and Harry will welcome their daughter over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “It looks like Meghan could be giving birth any day now and fans of the couple won’t have long to wait to find out if it is little baby Philippa.”

Back in March, Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting a daughter during their Oprah interview.

Meghan also confirmed she’s due to give birth during the “summertime”.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in February.

Meghan and Harry could name their daughter Philippa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, their spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Meanwhile, reports claimed the couple were trying to give Archie all the attention before his baby sister arrives.

A source told US Weekly: “Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help.”

The insider claimed Harry and Meghan “are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one”.

Meanwhile, following Harry and Meghan’s Oprah chat and the Duke’s scathing comments about his family since, an expert warned the Queen might not see Archie and the baby again.

Royal expert Phil Damper told The Sun newspaper: “I think there is a very real danger the Queen will never see Archie again or never see her new great-granddaughter, which is tragic.”

