In latest Prince Harry news, US police reportedly arrived at the Duke’s home to inform him of Prince Philip’s death.

According to a new report, the US Embassy frantically tried to get in touch with the Duke of Sussex as he slept.

However, their calls went unanswered. As a result, they apparently reached out to the police in Montecito, California.

TMZ reports that the Sheriff’s Department obliged, and an officer turned up outside the gates of Prince Harry’s luxury home.

Prince Harry ‘was asleep’

From here, it is understood that Harry was told the US Embassy needed him to call them urgently.

Prince Philip died on April 9, at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry returned for the funeral, and self-isolated in the lead up.

However, he returned to the US just days later and a day before the Queen’s 95th birthday.

ED has reached out to Prince Harry’s representatives for comment.

According to HELLO! magazine, a Palace source said this was a “personal and private matter” and would not comment further.

Meanwhile, after learning of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, Harry released a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather.

Prince Harry’s touching tribute

This included: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

Then continuing: “To me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

Reports stated that Harry received a “frosty” reception from senior royals at Philip’s funeral.

Indeed Harry admitted in a recent interview that he was “afraid” to attend.

Speaking to The Associated Press, the former senior royal said: “I was worried about it, I was afraid.”

But he went on to explain that now thanks to therapy, he has better coping mechanisms when it comes to anxiety.

Harry added: “It definitely made it a lot easier, but the heart still pounds.”

Since returning to the US, Harry has launched a new television series with Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV Plus.

The series, The Me You Can’t See, explores mental health.

In the series Harry has opened up about his own struggles, including the trauma of losing his mother at such a tender age.

