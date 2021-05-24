Prince William cannot understand why Prince Harry is “shading” relatives on TV, according to the latest royal family news.

A tabloid report claims the Duke of Cambridge is at a loss as to why his brother is not working through his issues privately.

Furthermore, William is said to be unable to work out why Harry is going public while making accusations about their family.

Prince William and Prince Harry pictured at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Harry in the headlines

Prince Harry recently claimed he was treated with “total neglect” by the royals.

He also claimed in The Me You Can’t See documentary that he was “silenced” after sharing his problems. He also indicated he felt “trapped” by his royal lifestyle.

“Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence,” Harry vowed.

“I thought my family would help. But every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect.”

What has Harry said about Prince Charles?

Harry also criticised Prince Charles, his and William’s father, for not “breaking the cycle” of their upbringing.

The Duke of Sussex added: “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I: ‘Well it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.’

William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately.

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite.

“If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

“Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle? Isn’t this all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself?”

Prince William 'cannot comprehend' what Harry is doing, according to a news report

How has Prince William reacted to the news about Harry’s comments?

A US magazine reckons William believes Harry should focus on his wellbeing rather than blaming their family.

A royal insider told US Weekly: “William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV.”

The source continued: “Of course, mental health is a serious issue.

“But William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus.”

How will the royals sort this all out?

And, according to some observers, the only chance the brothers have of patching up their relationship is if Harry’s personal circumstances change dramatically.

American journalist Kinsey Schofield suggested: “I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo.

“However, Harry would never leave his children in another country.”

However, it’s been reported that Charles would always be keen to heal any rift.

A source said: “Charles is such a gentle man and a dedicated father first and foremost. He’ll be feeling wretched. He wants to seek a reconciliation. He is not vindictive at all.”

