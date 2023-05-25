‘Upset’ Prince William may be ‘worried about his brother’ amid ‘really shocking news’

Prince William may reportedly feel ‘worried about his brother’ Harry amid hearing some ‘really shocking news’.

38-year-old Harry hit the headlines again last week. It was reported he and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a “near-catastrophic” car chase in New York. And now, a royal expert has claimed how the news of Harry’s car chase was “upsetting” for his big brother William to hear.

Prince William news

Last week on Tuesday (May 16) Prince Harry, Meghan, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were reportedly involved in the car chase. The incident took place in New York. It reportedly happened after the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Gala.

It also must have been really shocking to imagine William seeing that news flash

The moment would have been undoubtedly traumatic for Harry. His late mother, Diana, was often hounded by paparazzi. She died in a car accident in 1997. Now, a royal expert has chimed in to share how William would be feeling about the news about Harry.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: “Of course it was very triggering for Harry to have paparazzi around him. And I think it also must have been really shocking to imagine William seeing that news flash come up on his phone about his brother’s ‘near catastrophic car chase.”

Prince William ‘worried’ for Harry

Jennie then noted how “that must have struck right at William’s heart”. But she then claimed that as more detail came to light about how Harry’s own security team acted, she reckons he could have had a change of heart.

Jennie claimed his throughs could have turned to: “Well, look, Harry, this is what you’ve chosen. You want this celebrity lifestyle, you want to go to these glitzy award ceremony so this is what happens.” She continued: “But in the same breath, it must have been upsetting for William because it was his mother too. I think William would have had to have a heart of steel not to be worried about his brother.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to William’s reps for comment.

Prince Harry car chase

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the incident had taken place last week in a statement. It read: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions. Involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

However, the reaction to Harry and Meghan’s alleged car chase has been less than sympathetic from some. On Friday (May 19), royal author Douglas Murray hit out at Harry and Meghan’s claims. A royal author claimed the couple’s “car chase” is for one thing only – some drama to add to the second season of their Netflix documentary.

