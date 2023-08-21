Prince William faces backlash from World Cup hero as player wades in on that final no-show

Prince William has faced backlash from a former England player after he failed to attend the Women’s World Cup final.

The Prince of Wales, who is the president of the Football Association, has been criticised by some fans for not flying to Australia to support the Lionesses as they took on Spain on Sunday (August 20).

And now, Sir Geoff Hurst has waded in, saying that a member of the royal family “should definitely” have attended. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday morning (August 21), he said: “I think if the royals attend the men’s game, they should definitely [have been there]. It’s an English team, a World Cup tournament, a member of the royal family should definitely have gone. No argument at all about that.”

And later appearing on Good Morning Britain, the ex-footballer, who became the first person to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final, responded “yes” when asked by presenter Richard Madeley if one of the royals should have been there.

Former England hero Sir Geoff Hurst (right) has criticised Prince William for not attending the World Cup final (Credit: ITV)

Prince William addresses his World Cup absence

William previously apologised as he addressed his absence from the match. In a video with daughter Princess Charlotte, he said: “Lionesses, want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you have inspired here and around the world.”

He added: “So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.” Princess Charlotte then said: “Good luck Lionesses,” as she smiled and held a football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The England women’s football team lost to Spain, who won 1-0.

Following the game, William said: “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come.”

He added: “Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain.”

It’s believed that the cost of the trip and carbon footprint were reasons William didn’t attend.

William divides fans

But his decision didn’t go down well with some fans. “I’m sorry but Prince William not going to Australia for the World Cup Final is some absolute [expletive]. He would be going if it was the men. He’s the president of the FA?!” one wrote on social media.

The Prince of Wales is the president of the Football Association (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Disappointing to hear Prince William, the president of the FA, won’t be attending the World Cup final on Sunday! These girls have worked so hard to change minds and do more for women’s football. He should really be there in support.”

Someone else chimed in: “Should’ve gone. Can’t believe for a second you would have missed a men’s World Cup final if England had been in it.”

Others defended the Prince of Wales, as one said: “There would have been just as much anger, if not more, had they attended.”

“Everyone would be all over him for flying halfway across the world for a couple hours – sometimes he can’t win,” another added. A third said: “Full support for Prince William. He created the Earthshot Prize for a reason. And the lionesses gave their approval for his decision, so you literally have nothing to say.”

Read more: Lionesses star has perfect response to claims women’s football will ‘never replicate excitement’ of men’s game

Do you think William should have attended? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.