Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared to shrug off the recent controversy involving Prince Andrew during their first joint outing of 2022 today (January 19).

Of course, Prince Andrew was recently stripped of his HRH titles as he awaits a civil sex case in the US.

The trial is scheduled to take place between September and December and Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

However, despite the scrutiny on the royal family at the moment, William and Kate were in good spirits on their first official outing as a duo this year.

Prince Middleton and Kate Middleton have returned to royal duties (Credit: Splashnews)

Where were Prince William and Kate Middleton today?

The couple headed to the Foundling Museum, the UK’s first children’s charity.

It was set up in 1739 as a care home for children at risk of abandonment.

Kate is currently a patron of the museum.

Both Kate and William sported big grins and appeared to be laughing and joking as they enjoyed their day out.

They even indulged in a sneaky PDA as Kate gently touched her giggling husband’s arm.

Royal fans took to Twitter, with one saying: “I’ve missed her smile. I’m so glad the Cambridges are back!”

A second tweeted: “They are laughing happily . The visit ran more than half an hour over time as the couple enjoyed it so much.”

“Prince William making jokes, I love it,” said a third.

“THEY’RE BACK!” declared another with love heart and party emojis.

Prince Andrew latest

The outing comes following reports that Prince Andrew’s official Twitter account has been taken down.

Those trying to visit Duke of York’s official Twitter page @thedukeofyork as of this week are met with an error message.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to shrug off the controversy regarding Prince Andrew (Credit: Splashnews)

A source told MailOnline that the accounts are being made following Andrew’s titles being stripped.

“The changes have been made to reflect the recent statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York,” said the insider.

