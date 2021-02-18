Prince Philip has spent a second night in hospital after being admitted as a “precautionary measure” on Tuesday (February 16).

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor, after feeling unwell.”

Prince Philip has spent a second night in hospital (Credit: Splash News)

How long will Prince Philip stay in hospital?

The statement from the palace revealed he was likely to stay in hospital for a few days of rest and observation.

A palace source also added that the Duke of Edinburgh is not suffering from COVID-19.

And it’s this insight that royal commentators are today (February 18) saying is unusual.

What have royal watchers said about his hospitalisation?

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, ITV royal editor Chris Ship said we shouldn’t expect updates on Prince Philip’s condition while he’s in hospital.

In fact, it’s unusual that this many details about his condition have been released, he said.

“It was quite unusual really that they even told us that he didn’t have coronavirus.

“Given everything that the country has been through over the last year or so, I think that was inevitable,” he said.

Chris added: “People might have come to that conclusion otherwise.”

The Queen’s husband will celebrate his 100th birthday June (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Philip ‘will have pre-existing conditions’

He then gave a general update on Prince Philip’s health.

“But here we have a man who is 99 years old and 100 in June.

“He will have pre-existing conditions, they haven’t told us why he’s in hospital other than the fact that he was feeling ill for a few days.

“When he saw the palace doctor at Windsor, it was decided that he should go to hospital,” Chris added.

“We should focus on those points in the statement that the palace gave us.

“It was precautionary, it wasn’t an emergency, he walked into the hospital. But don’t expect a regular medical bulletin on his condition over the next few days,” he concluded.

