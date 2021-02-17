Prince Philip admitted to hospital as ‘precautionary measure’ after feeling unwell

Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, went to hospital as a “precautionary measure” and on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor.

A statement read: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

Prince Philip admitted to hospital after feeling unwell (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip admitted to hospital

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.”

The Palace added Philip is likely to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.

Read more: Princess Eugenie baby name odds suggest she’ll pay tribute to her grandfather Prince Philip

According to royal expert Victoria Murphy, she understands Prince Philip travelled to hospital by car and it was not an emergency admission but a precautionary measure.

In addition, she said he “walked into hospital unaided and the illness is not COVID related”.

Philip previously went to hospital at Christmas in 2019.

He stayed at King Edward VII hospital “for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition”.

Philip is in hospital as a “precautionary measure” (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Philip to mark 100th birthday this year

However, he left on Christmas Eve, and was able to celebrate with the Queen and the royal family at Sandringham.

Prince Philip will celebrate his 100th birthday in June this year.

And, if coronavirus restrictions allow, it will be celebrated in style.

However, according to experts, Philip doesn’t want a fuss on his birthday.

Philip has reportedly been proving to be a “reluctant celebrant” ahead of his 100th.

Philip will turn 100 in June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An insider told The Telegraph: “Let’s just say we have a rather reluctant celebrant. You can’t do something if someone doesn’t want something doing.

“The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it, is the Duke.”

Read more: Prince Philip 100th birthday: Duke ‘might not get to see great-grandson Archie’

Meanwhile, an expert told Entertainment Daily how Philip will likely mark the occasion.

Author of Prince Philip Revealed and Editor in Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward said: “I suspect there might be a lunch at Frogmore House with some of his European relations, immediate family and some select friends that are still around.”

Send your well-wishes to Prince Philip on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.