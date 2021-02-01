Prince Philip will celebrate his 100th birthday in June and it seems there will be a big celebration.

If coronavirus restrictions allow, the Duke of Edinburgh could spend the day with his family and friends.

However, Philip could miss out on seeing his great-grandson Archie as the tot is likely to stay in America with mum Meghan Markle.

How will Prince Philip celebrate his 100th birthday?

Author of Prince Philip Revealed and Editor in Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward explained how Philip is likely to celebrate the milestone.

She exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “All we know at the moment is that there will be a service of thanksgiving at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, which will be for family, friends and charities and military organisations he is Patron of.

“I suspect there might be a lunch at Frogmore House with some of his European relations, immediate family and some select friends that are still around.

Will Meghan and Archie visit the UK?

“Prince Harry will certainly be there if he can get out of California.

“But looking at [recent] news it looks as if he might be without Meghan.

“I am certain she won’t let Archie go without her so presume he will stay in California with her.”

However, Ingrid said “this could all change”, adding: “100 is a great age and anything can happen so very difficult to predict.”

It comes after reports claimed Philip doesn’t want a fuss on his birthday.

Philip has reportedly been proving to be a “reluctant celebrant” ahead of his 100th.

An insider told The Telegraph: “Let’s just say we have a rather reluctant celebrant. You can’t do something if someone doesn’t want something doing.

“The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it, is the Duke.”

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested Meghan may stay in the US while husband Prince Harry visits the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be unlikely to accompany her husband to numerous functions in the country over the summer.

The couple were reportedly planning to return for the Queen’s 95th birthday in April, her official birthday in June as well as Philip’s celebrations.

In addition, they were going to be in the UK when a statue in Harry’s late mother Princess Diana’s honour is unveiled in July.

However, a source told Mail Online: “This is a personal and practical decision by the couple. It would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation.”

