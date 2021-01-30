Prince Harry will return to the UK without Meghan Markle this year, reports claim.

The former actress and her husband relocated across the pond last year.

The pair were expected to return this Spring for talks with the Queen in regards to their royal duties.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has already thrown a spanner into the works.

Prince Harry to visit the royal family without Meghan Markle

And now, it seems as though Meghan has decided to ditch the UK entirely.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be unlikely to accompany her husband to numerous functions in the country over the summer.

According to royal sources, the couple hopes the decision will help avoid media hype.

“This is a personal and practical decision by the couple. It would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation,” a source told Mail Online.

The source went on to say that the situation could still change due to a number of “other factors”.

Harry will reportedly now return to his home country in June alone, and remain until July.

This is when Prince Phillip will have his 100th birthday celebrations.

It will also be when a statue erected in his mother Princess Diana’s honour will be unveiled for the first time.

Change of plans for Meghan Markle

Royal expert Ingrid Seward exclusively told Entertainment Daily! in January that she expected both the couple to return.

She said: “I feel certain they will bring Archie as they will want him to meet his great grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

“And just as important as he hasn’t met Thomas Markle, his grandfather, the Prince of Wales.”

Last year, Dickie Arbiter – the Queen’s former press secretary – said Philip, 99, won’t be “here much longer”.

Speaking on news channel Nine News Australia in March last year, he said: “It would be a great pity if Archie wasn’t brought over so his great-grandparents could see him.”

