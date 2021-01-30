Kate Middleton could receive an honour from the Queen, in the latest news about the royal.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, has been a hit with fans around the world.

And in light of her increased profile and duties, reports claim the Queen will reward her.

Will the Queen reward Kate? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Something special for the anniversary of William and Kate?

In April 2019, the Queen made Kate a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order on her eighth wedding anniversary to husband William.

Meanwhile, it comes after royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine that the Queen may well be preparing something.

“It’s highly likely she’ll be planning a special secret something to honour Kate’s 10 years in the royal family,” he said.

“Something she can do to mark it. Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship.

“[She] strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.”

Kate and WIlliam have been familiar faces during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Familiar faces

The Duke and Duchess have been active during the pandemic and are now familiar household faces thanks to their social media presence.

For example, William and Kate have often travelled around the country paying tribute to key workers.

They have also been involved in Zoom chats with the charities that they represent.

Kate made the admission during the chat (Credit: YouTube)

How has Kate fared during lockdown?

In a recent video call with Mind mental health charity and fellow parents, Kate admitted that she was finding things tough during lockdown.

Asked to describe her homeschooling experience in one word, she said ‘exhausting’.

Kate also went in to describe how she had been forced to cut her children’s hair during lockdown.

“I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror,” she joked.

“We’ve had to become teachers, and I personally feel pulled in different directions.”

