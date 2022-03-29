A memorial service for Prince Philip takes place today at Westminster Abbey a year on from his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

Today, members of the Royal Family will attend a service to remember the duke. But who’s on the royal guest list?

The Queen will attend the memorial service for Philip today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip memorial service: Who’s on the royal guest list?

The Queen will attend today’s service at Westminster Abbey.

There had been reports she was suffering from mobility issues and there were doubts over whether she would be attending.

Charles and Camilla will attend the service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, joining Her Majesty will be Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Who else will attend?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be in attendance as well as Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among the royal guests today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will be at the service along with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Fans will also get to see Prince Andrew attend the service in a rare public appearance since stepping back from royal life in 2019.

It also comes after he settled his civil sexual assault case out of court in February.

Andrew expected to attend the service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will also attend with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

In addition, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will be completing the royal guest list.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will attend today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other royal guests

Meanwhile, there will be royal guests from other countries attending the service.

Some of them include King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg and Prince Albert of Monaco.

Which other important guests will be there?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to attend with his wife Carrie Johnson.

In addition, members of the military – involved in Prince Philip’s funeral – will attend.

These include Pipe Major Colour Sergeant Peter Grant and the Grenadier Guards Bearer Party.

Prince Philip’s memorial service will air on BBC One, today, from 10.30am until 12.15pm.

