Prince Philip memorial: Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall’s sweet moment

A Prince Philip memorial took place today at Westminster Abbey and fans of the Royal Family were treated to some heartwarming moments.

The service was in honour of Prince Philip, who passed away almost a year ago on April 9, 2021.

And while most of the service was sombre in tone, some of the younger royals brought a smile to the faces of the watching nation.

Mia appeared to wave at Charlotte as she passed by (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall moment at Prince Philip memorial

Amongst the little ones were Prince George and Princess Charlotte, son and daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Read more: Kate’s reassuring comment to daughter Princess Charlotte at Philip’s memorial ‘revealed’

Zara and Mike Tindall also attended with their eldest daughter, Mia.

Once the service was over, viewers watching the service on the BBC noticed a cute moment as Charlotte and Mia spotted each other through the crowds of mourners.

Charlotte with mum Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at the service today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else happened?

While Charlotte, six, left Westminster with parents, William and Kate, Zara pointed her out to Mia.

And eight-year-old Mia gave Charlotte a huge wave as they passed each other.

It was the royal kids who caught the attention of the public on this sad day, which saw the Queen looking ‘frail’.

Viewers gushed over Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who looked adorable as they arrived to pay their respects to their late great-grandfather.

The Queen at the memorial service today (Credit: BBC)

The service paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh’s long history of national service.

Fans took to Twitter to comment about the siblings appearance at the event.

“Prince George and Princess Charlotte are actually so adorable!” one royal fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, fans spotted another super cute moment as Kate, 40, was seen offering her young daughter some reassurance before going into the church.

In what must have been an overwhelming moment for the little princess, a lip reading expert suggested Kate was on hand to help.

Read more: Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice share touching moment at Philip memorial

As a sombre looking Charlotte approached the doors, Kate bent down to whisper something to her.

Lip reading expert Jacqui Press told the MailOnline that she thinks Kate said: “You can smile!”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.