Prince Philip’s memorial: Prince Harry faces ‘lifetime of regret’ over absence

Prince Philip’s memorial is taking place today (March 29) and there will be one very notable absence.

His grandson Prince Harry will not be attending over security fears.

And now one royal expert has said it’s a decision he will “regret for a lifetime”.

The Queen won’t hold a grudge but it’s thought Harry will have ‘regret’ over not attending the memorial for Prince Philip (Credit: Splash News)

Harry not attending memorial for Prince Philip

The rest of the royal family today pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

He died at the age of 99 last April but, because of the pandemic, a full funeral could not be carried out.

As a result, the royals today gather to pay their respects to the duke, with the Queen saying her final farewell to her “strength and stay”.

However, Harry decided not to fly over from America for the service. This is due to the long-running row about his security arrangements.

Of course, everything changed, including his security detail, when he decided to step down as a senior member of the royal family alongside wife Meghan Markle.

Harry now lives with Meghan and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, in California.

Prince Harry did fly over from the States for Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Harry will ‘regret’ his decision ‘for a lifetime’

Now one royal expert has spoken out about Harry’s no-show and his “snub” to his grandmother.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Nine.com.au that the Queen won’t “hold a grudge”, but Harry’s decision is one he’ll most likely live to regret.

To miss a memorial for his beloved grandfather is tragic.

“Though she’s never been one to hold a grudge, surely it would be better for Prince Harry to make his peace now as opposed to living with a lifetime filled with potential regret,” Victoria said.

“There are no second chances for occasions such as these.”

Harry missing Prince Philip’s memorial is ‘tragic’

Royal author Phil Dampier agreed and told the Daily Mail: “It’s very sad that Harry and Meghan won’t be at Prince Philip’s memorial service. I think one day Harry might regret it.

“He has said that he doesn’t feel safe without Scotland Yard security. But to me that sounds like an excuse not to come back to the UK and indicates the rift with his blood family is still bad.

“You get the impression he is still very hurt by what has happened between him and his father and brother. But to miss a memorial for his beloved grandfather is tragic.”

He added that the Queen will most likely be “very upset” that her grandson will not attend.

However, he claims she realises “she can’t make Harry alter his mindset at the moment”.

