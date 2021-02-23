Prince Philip will spend “several more days” in hospital in the latest news on his health.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was first admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday, February 16.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the elderly royal will remain in hospital, where he is “comfortable and responding to treatment” after contracting an infection.

Prince Phillip: What is the latest?

A statement from the Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.”

In addition, they said: “He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, his youngest son, Prince Edward, gave an update on the duke’s condition.

Speaking to Sky, the Earl of Wessex said: “As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed.

“He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed.”

Philip has stayed at hospital for observation and rest and his condition doesn’t link to COVID-19.

Furthermore, the update comes days after Prince Charles was pictured visiting his father on Saturday (February 20).

During the visit, Charles wore a face mask as he got out of his car and headed inside the building.

The hospital said that visitors would only be allowed in “exceptional circumstances”.

Meanwhile, he apparently spent 30 minutes with his 99-year-old father.

Prince Philip latest: Why did Prince Charles visit his father in hospital?

Meanwhile, according to expert Duncan Larcombe, Charles visited Philip “on behalf of the rest of the family”.

The expert exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “Prince Charles visited his father on behalf of the rest of the family. Although the Duke of Edinburgh is not in a critical condition he is elderly and everyone is concerned.”

Furthermore, Duncan added: “Having said that, the fact that he made a 200-mile round trip…

“…and must have known some people would question his actions in lockdown, shows no one is taking Philip’s health for granted.”

