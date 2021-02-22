In latest Prince Philip news, a royal expert has revealed why Prince Charles visited his father in hospital.

The Prince of Wales visited Philip, 99, in hospital on Saturday (February 20) after the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted last Tuesday.

Philip has stayed at King Edward VII’s hospital for observation and rest and his condition doesn’t link to COVID-19.

Charles visited Philip at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip latest: Why did Charles visit?

According to expert Duncan Larcombe, Charles visited Philip “on behalf of the rest of the family”.

He exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “Prince Charles visited his father on behalf of the rest of the family.

“Although the Duke of Edinburgh is not in a critical condition he is elderly and everyone is concerned.”

Philip admitted to hospital last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Duncan added: “Having said that, the fact that he made a 200-mile round trip…

“…and must have known some people would question his actions in lockdown, shows no one is taking Philip’s health for granted.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, royal fans expressed concern after Charles visited his father.

The hospital said that visitors can only visit in “exceptional circumstances”.

However, in more positive news, Charles later returned to Highgrove House 100 miles away following his visit.

Prince Philip spent sixth night in hospital on Sunday (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Buckingham Palace previously said Philip was in good spirits and went to hospital as a “precautionary measure” after feeling unwell for a few days.

Reports suggest the Queen has remained at Windsor Castle where she and Philip isolated during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Sunday marked Philip’s sixth night in hospital.

Sources have said that the duke is likely to remain in hospital over the next few days for “observation and rest”.

