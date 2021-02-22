Prince Philip has spent a sixth night in hospital in the latest news about his health.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday, February 16.

As Philip stayed in hospital over the weekend for observation and rest, his son Prince Charles, 70, visited him on Saturday (February 20).

But will the Queen visit Philip if he remains in hospital?

Prince Philip latest: Will the Queen visit?

Buckingham Palace hasn’t confirmed whether Her Majesty will visit Philip in hospital.

At the moment, the Queen remains at Windsor Castle where she and Philip have isolated during the lockdown.

The hospital where Philip is resting is around 25 miles from Windsor Castle.

The journey could take around an hour if the Queen was to visit her husband.

So far, the Prince of Wales has been the only royal to visit Philip in hospital.

Charles wore a face mask as he headed into the building and looked upset after leaving the hospital.

The hospital said that visitors would only be allowed in “exceptional circumstances”, leaving royal fans concerned.

However, following his visit, Charles travelled 100 miles back to Highgrove House in Tetbury.

Fans hoped his journey was a positive sign of his father’s condition.

Last week, the Palace said Philip went to hospital as a “precautionary measure” after feeling unwell for a few days.

However, it’s not linked to COVID-19.

There was also reports that Prince Philip’s grandson Prince Harry is isolating in his Los Angeles mansion in case the duke’s condition worsens and he needs to fly home.

According to the Mirror, a private jet was on standby and Harry is being kept “regularly informed” about his grandfather’s health.

When will Philip return home?

It’s unknown when Philip will return home from hospital.

Buckingham Palace has said there’s no update on Philip’s condition.

They previously said he was in good spirits.

