The latest Prince Philip news has sparked “concern” among royal watchers.

Earlier today (February 20), Prince Charles was seen arriving at his father’s London hospital to visit.

Charles wore a face mask as he got out of his car and headed inside the building.

The hospital had said that visitors would only be allowed in “exceptional circumstances”.

This is because of the COVID pandemic.

Prince Philip has been in hospital since Tuesday (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Philip latest news: Prince Charles in hospital visit

But the Prince of Wales was allowed to visit his father today.

He is said to have spent 30 minutes with his 99-year-old father.

Philip has spent five nights in hospital after being admitted on Tuesday (February 16).

He had been feeling unwell for a few days and was admitted as a precaution.

However, his illness was not linked to COVID-19 and Buckingham Palace has not issued an update on his condition.

‘Concerns’ were raised as Prince Charles visited his father in hospital (Credit: Splash News)

What are the worries over the visit?

Royal commentators have expressed worry over Prince Charles’ visit to see his father.

Sky News’ Jason Farrell said the prince’s brief Saturday afternoon visit was “unusual”.

He added that Charles “hasn’t visited his father in hospital on previous occasions”.

The other concern is that family member visits in hospitals aren’t generally happening at the moment.

Farrell continued: “The other concern is that family member visits in hospitals aren’t generally happening at the moment.”

Prince Charles entered through the rear entrance of the hospital where he was met by security staff.

The Sun said Prince of Wales “looked sombre” as he was driven away after spending half an hour with his father.

Seems clear to me that Prince Philip must be gravely ill, and that’s why Charles has visited him. — K13ЯAИ (@KRS_1981) February 20, 2021

Meanwhile, social media users have speculated that Philip’s condition could be worse than has been revealed.

One commented that he “must be gravely ill” for Charles to be allowed to visit.

Many others sent Prince Philip their “very best wishes” upon hearing of Charles’ visit.

Despite COVID rules, Prince Charles was allowed to visit his father today (Credit: Splash News)

New royal baby named after Philip

The visit comes after happy news for the royal family.

Earlier today, Princess Eugenie, Prince Philip’s granddaughter, shared the name of her baby.

She has called him August Philip after her grandfather.

Eugenie also hinted at his hospital stay as she said he was in her thoughts as she made the baby name announcement.

