Prince Philip latest: Prince William gives update on grandfather’s health

Philip has been in hospital since Tuesday, February 16

By Rebecca Carter
Prince Philip is doing “okay”, his grandson Prince William has said in latest news.

On Monday, the Duke of Cambridge visited a vaccination centre in King’s Lynn to pay tribute to the jab roll-out.

During the visit, William spoke about Philip’s condition as the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, remains in hospital.

Prince William gave an update on Prince Philip’s condition as he remains in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip latest: William offers update

When asked how his grandfather is doing, William replied, “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him,” whilst giving a wink.

Last Tuesday (February 16), Philip went to hospital as a “precautionary measure”.

Buckingham Palace later said Philip was in good spirits.

Prince Philip
Philip remains in hospital (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

The Duke of Edinburgh is staying in hospital for observation and rest.

Meanwhile, Philip’s son Prince Charles visited Philip at King Edward VII’s hospital at the weekend.

The Prince of Wales only spent around half an hour in the hospital.

He then left and travelled back to Highgrove House, where he and the Duchess of Cornwall are currently residing.

The hospital where Philip is staying had said that visitors can only visit in “exceptional circumstances”.

The Queen and the Duke have received their first dose of the vaccine (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Queen has remained at Windsor Castle where she and Philip were isolating during the lockdown.

They’ve both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sunday marked Philip’s sixth night in hospital.

It comes after the Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.”

The Palace added Philip was likely to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.

