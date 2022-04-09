Prince William at Prince Philip memorial/Prince William smiling with George, Charlotte and Louis
Royals

The ‘touching way Prince William told children of Prince Philip’s death’

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021

By Niamh Spence

Today marks one year since the death of Prince Philip, and the Royal Family have been paying tributes.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, aged 99 and his funeral took place on April 17, 2021.

The Royal Family took two weeks of mourning, and reports emerged during that time to reveal the way Prince William reportedly broke the news of Philip’s death to his children.

A source previously opened up how William told his offspring in a heart-wrenching way.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip memorial
William reportedly told his children Philip was an “angel” following his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip death

A source told US Weekly last April: “William told George, Charlotte and Louis that Prince Philip has ‘gone to heaven’ and ‘is an angel now.'”

The insider added: “They’re still so young.”

Read more: Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?

The funeral last year had limited capacity, due to coronavirus rules. As a result, the younger royals did not attend.

However, a recent service to celebrate the life of Prince Philip was held at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis was not in attendance.

Prince Philip and Prince William with other royals at the Trooping of the Colour in 2017.
The younger royals were close to Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Today (April 9) marks one year since Prince Philip passed away and the Royal Family have been leading tributes for the Duke of Edinburgh.

To mark the first anniversary of his death, an emotional video was shared to the Queen‘s social pages.

The video consisted of images throughout Prince Philip’s life, including photos of him and the Queen when they were younger as well as childhood memories.

The video also paid tribute to Philip’s long career, marking his time in the Navy and then as a consort to Her Majesty.

The video has gathered huge support from fans of the royal family with a lot of support for the Queen.

One wrote: “So beautiful! Thinking of Her Majesty.”

Read more: Bridgerton: Where did we leave Marina Thompson in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

Another wrote: “Thinking of Her Majesty the Queen today, she must miss him terribly.”

A third added: “What a beautiful tribute.”

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen poses at event
Our Yorkshire Farm fans beg for another series as Amanda Owen shares ‘amazing’ news
Gogglebox stars Gyles and Mary on the show
Gogglebox star Mary sparks complaints from viewers after last night’s show
Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan smiling at cameras
Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan make shock revelation about relationship
Emmerdale Andrea and Leyla on the phone
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Leyla Harding has been hiding ‘alive’ Andrea Tate
John Altman outside ITV Studios/June Brown wearing fur coat
John Altman reveals June Brown helped save his daughter from drowning
Ulrika Jonsson smiling in blue coat
Ulrika Jonsson reveals ‘painful’ health condition which affects love life and ‘intimacy’