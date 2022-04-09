The ‘touching way Prince William told children of Prince Philip’s death’

Today marks one year since the death of Prince Philip, and the Royal Family have been paying tributes.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, aged 99 and his funeral took place on April 17, 2021.

The Royal Family took two weeks of mourning, and reports emerged during that time to reveal the way Prince William reportedly broke the news of Philip’s death to his children.

A source previously opened up how William told his offspring in a heart-wrenching way.

William reportedly told his children Philip was an “angel” following his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip death

A source told US Weekly last April: “William told George, Charlotte and Louis that Prince Philip has ‘gone to heaven’ and ‘is an angel now.'”

The insider added: “They’re still so young.”

Read more: Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?

The funeral last year had limited capacity, due to coronavirus rules. As a result, the younger royals did not attend.

However, a recent service to celebrate the life of Prince Philip was held at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis was not in attendance.

The younger royals were close to Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Today (April 9) marks one year since Prince Philip passed away and the Royal Family have been leading tributes for the Duke of Edinburgh.

To mark the first anniversary of his death, an emotional video was shared to the Queen‘s social pages.

The video consisted of images throughout Prince Philip’s life, including photos of him and the Queen when they were younger as well as childhood memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The video also paid tribute to Philip’s long career, marking his time in the Navy and then as a consort to Her Majesty.

The video has gathered huge support from fans of the royal family with a lot of support for the Queen.

One wrote: “So beautiful! Thinking of Her Majesty.”

Read more: Bridgerton: Where did we leave Marina Thompson in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

Another wrote: “Thinking of Her Majesty the Queen today, she must miss him terribly.”

A third added: “What a beautiful tribute.”

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.