Bridgerton: Where did we leave Marina Thompson in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

Season 2 of Bridgerton drops next month and we can’t wait to see what’s next for fan-favourite Marina Thompson.

After catching the eye of many suitors, Marina started season 1 as the incomparable – the most promising debutant of the season.

However, it all came to end when she became burdened with life-changing news.

So where did we leave Marina Thompson in season 1 and what will she be getting up to next?

Read on to find out.

*MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS*

Marina Thompson discovered that she was pregnant in season 1 (Credit: Netflix)

Where did we leave Marina Thompson?

Marina Thompson is a distant cousin of the Featheringtons who comes to stay with them so she can enter society and find a suitor.

Unfortunately, things don’t go to plan when the young debutante discovers that she’s pregnant.

In order to protect her family from social ruin, Portia Featherington forces Marina to marry immediately.

But Marina is unfazed and claims she already has a man who loves her called George Crane.

George Crane is the father of Marina’s child and she hopes that she can run away with him once he returns from the war.

However, the hopeless romantic receives a heartbreaking letter from George, denying their child.

The letter was actually forged by Lady Featherington and Mrs Varley in order to get Marina to comply to their wishes for her to get married quickly

Marina is devastated and as a last resort she decides to trap Colin Bridgerton into marrying her.

The pair plan to get married in Scotland right away, but their engagement quickly ends when Lady Whistledown reveals her secret.

Do Marina Thompson and Philip Crane marry?

Towards the end of season 1, George Crane’s brother Philip Crane visits Marina and delivers some sad news.

He explains that George died in the war but he offers to marry her instead.

Marina Thompson decides to accept Phillip Crane’s proposal and the pair leave London together.

Although we don’t actually see them get married, in the books, Marina and Philip marry and have twins.

What happens to the child Marina Thompson was carrying in series 1?

We don’t actually know…

A heartbroken Marina drank a tea with ingredients designed to induce miscarriage.

However, it didn’t work as, some time later, she felt thereby move in her stomach.

She was last seen heading out of town in a carriage with Philip.

Marina tried to trick Colin Bridgerton into marrying her so she could cover up her secret (Credit: Netflix)

What’s next for her in season 2?

Ruby Barker is set to return as Marina Thompson in the second series.

Although nothing has been confirmed, we can expect to see a lot more of her and Philip Crane.

However, if it’s anything like the books, it could be a heartbreaking season for Marina fans.

Marina tragically dies in the Bridgerton novels (Credit: Netflix)

What happens to Marina Thompson in the books? How does she die?

In the fifth Bridgerton novel To Sir Phillip, Marina Thompson suffers a tragic fate.

Despite marrying Phillip Crane and having two children, Marina isn’t happy with her life.

She is believed to be suffer from depression and even attempts to take her own life by drowning herself in a lake.

It’s unsuccessful, but eventually the young lady dies of a fever as a result of her suicide attempt.

It is through Marina’s death that Eloise Bridgerton is first introduced to Philip Crane, her future groom.

When will Bridgerton season 2 drop on Netflix?

For Bridgerton’s one-year anniversary, the hit series released a video with all the cast.

In the video, the cast read a letter by Lady Whistledown which finally revealed the release date for season two.

They announced that Bridgerton will be returning to our screens on March 25.

So mark up your calendars and get ready for another incredible season!

