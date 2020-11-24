Prince Harry wants to get back to the military as it is “where his heart lies”, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, spoke virtually at the recent Stand Up for Heroes event.

During his speech, he discussed his time in the armed forces.

Prince Harry is reportedly desperate to get back to his military duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did royal expert Russell Myers say about Prince Harry and his military service?

Speaking earlier today (Tuesday, November 24) on Lorraine, Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers said that Harry would be “yearning” for the moment he is able to take on appointments with the military.

He said on the programme: “One of the main points with the divorce deal with the rest of the Royal Family, and the thing that hurt him the most, was that he [had to] to stand down from his military appointments.

Royal expert Russell Myers was on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

“That is under a 12-month review. And I think that Harry will be yearning for that, he will be wishing that that is reinstated.

“You look at him wearing his medals with pride… over the Remembrance weekend, he [received a ban] from laying a wreath in his absence at the Cenotaph.

Prince Harry’s military role is under a 12-month review (Credit: SplashNews)

Duke of Sussex should be able to ‘make his contribution’

“So him and Meghan went to the LA veterans cemetery.”

This is where his heart lies and I think that’s what he wants to do more of.

Russell continued: “He can’t do right for wrong at the moment, and I do feel very, very sorry for him. This is where his heart lies and I think that’s what he wants to do more of.”

Agreeing, host Lorraine Kelly reiterated Russell’s point and said: “He’s served his country and he should be allowed to continue to make his contribution.”

It comes amid reports that Harry’s wife Meghan Markle will soon announce she is pregnant.

Author Katie Nicholl said she expects the duchess to announce she is pregnant with her second child very soon.

